Palm Beach County's Carmine Lane among Marlins' final-day draft picks

Former American Heritage, USF star led AAC in hits, RBI in 2022
USF Bulls third baseman Carmine Lane, March 20, 2022
Mark LoMoglio/AP
South Florida third baseman Carmine Lane runs during a game Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
Posted at 9:59 AM, Jul 20, 2022
MIAMI — The Miami Marlins selected two players from the Sunshine State on the final day of the draft Tuesday, including one who hails from Palm Beach County.

Right-handed pitcher Evan Chrest was Miami's 17th-round pick of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. Chrest, who was a star player for Paul R. Wharton High School in Tampa, was one of just three high school picks by the Marlins over the course of the three-day draft.

South Florida third baseman Carmine Lane was Miami's 19th-round pick. Lane, who is listed as a catcher by the Marlins, was the only Bulls player to start in all 57 games during the 2022 season.

Lane led the American Athletic Conference in hits (77) and RBI (54) during the regular season. He was born in Delray Beach and played for American Heritage in high school before signing with USF.

