Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa hit in mask by foul ball, leaves game

After 20-minute delay, Kulpa walks off field at Fenway Park
Mary Schwalm/AP
Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa is tended to after being hit with a foul ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Boston.
Posted at 4:58 PM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 16:58:49-04

BOSTON — Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa had to leave Sunday's White Sox-Red Sox game at Fenway Park in the fourth inning after taking a foul ball off the mask.

Kupla got hit square in the mask by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago's Jake Burger and dropped straight to the ground.

Trainers from both teams rushed out, Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez turned to help and the rest of the umpiring crew came to the plate.

Kupla walked off on his own and first base umpire Marty Foster took over after a 20-minute delay.

