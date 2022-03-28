Watch
SportsBaseball

Actions

Albert Pujols returns to Cardinals, draws standing ovation during spring training game in Jupiter

3-time MVP helped Cardinals win 2 World Series before leaving for California
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hits home run in Game 3 of World Series in 2011
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Eric Gay/AP
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hits a solo home run during the ninth inning of Game 3 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2011, in Arlington, Texas.
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hits home run in Game 3 of World Series in 2011
Posted at 3:06 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 15:42:25-04

JUPITER, Fla. — Albert Pujols has returned to the St. Louis Cardinals, finding a home in the place where he became one of baseball's most powerful sluggers.

The 42-year-old slugger emerged from beyond the right field wall at the Cardinals' spring training complex between the first and second innings of an exhibition game against Houston on Monday. Pujols drew a standing ovation from the crowd and was greeted with hugs in the St. Louis dugout.

Pujols was a three-time MVP and helped the Cardinals win two World Series titles. He signed with the Los Angeles Angels after boosting the Cards to the 2011 championship.

He split last season with the Angels and Dodgers.

Pujols reached a one-year deal with the Cardinals over the weekend and gives them an option at designated hitter.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News