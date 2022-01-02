Watch
Antonio Brown no longer with Buccaneers after shirtless mid-game outburst

Matt Rourke/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Antonio Brown
TAMPA, Fla. — Antonio Brown is no longer a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

Late in the the third quarter the Buccaneers were trailing the New York Jets 24-10. Fellow wide receiver Mike Evans could be seen trying to calm Brown down, but was waved off.

Brown then stripped his jersey, pads, undershirt and gloves as he left the field. He walked through the end zone shirtless, encouraging the crowd to cheer before raising his hand up in a peace sign and going to the locker room.

No word yet on the reasoning behind the outburst. In a post-game interview, Head Coach Bruce Arians said Brown is no longer a member of the team.

The Bucs scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to come back and beat the New York Jets, 28-24.

