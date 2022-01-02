TAMPA, Fla. — Antonio Brown is no longer a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

Late in the the third quarter the Buccaneers were trailing the New York Jets 24-10. Fellow wide receiver Mike Evans could be seen trying to calm Brown down, but was waved off.

Brown then stripped his jersey, pads, undershirt and gloves as he left the field. He walked through the end zone shirtless, encouraging the crowd to cheer before raising his hand up in a peace sign and going to the locker room.

No word yet on the reasoning behind the outburst. In a post-game interview, Head Coach Bruce Arians said Brown is no longer a member of the team.

BA addresses the status of Antonio Brown: pic.twitter.com/gC7D8Csin2 — xz - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 2, 2022

Bruce Arians on Antonio Brown: "He is no longer a Buc." — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) January 2, 2022

The Bucs scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to come back and beat the New York Jets, 28-24.

