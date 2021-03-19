6-year-old Florida golfer has big dreams and big talent

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — While fans watch the Honda Classic from the ropes and from home on WPTV, one of the youngest fans will be glued in to the action with particular interest.

Cameron Middleton is 6 years old and golf is his passion. During the pandemic, he has spent his days playing golf, doing trick shots in his home and watching the sport.

"I have five new Under Armor medals and I won my age division when I wasn't even old enough," he said.

In 2020, at age 5, he achieved his second hole-in-one.

"It was amazing," he said. "I was 67 yards out, and mommy filmed it."

His father challenges him with various incentives in their play. They don't play for money.

"Like, strawberry drinks," he said.

He admires Rickie Fowler the most right now, and even wears golf gear to reflect Fowler's style. Middleton likes Fowler's putting abilities and his funny commercials.

Marta Lavandier/AP Rickie Fowler hits from the fourth tee during the first round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

"I've been trying to meet Rickie for three years. When is it ever going to happen?" he joked. "And can you drive to his house and tell him that I need to meet him?"

Middleton has the goal of his next hole-in-one, doing well at several upcoming tournaments, making more complicated trick shots and, eventually, winning his green jacket at The Masters.