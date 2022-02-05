2023 NHL All-Star Game coming to South Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. — The NHL All-Star Game is coming to South Florida.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced Friday that the Florida Panthers will host next year's All-Star Game.

The All-Star weekend would take place Feb. 3-4 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.

"We've been excited about bringing an event of this caliber and showcasing the league's best in our backyard," Matt Caldwell, Panthers president and CEO, said in a statement. "For Panthers fans, playing host to an All-Star game is an opportunity to show off our vibrant hockey culture in Florida and for NHL fans, it's a chance to visit our exciting region and all it has to offer."

It will mark the second time that the NHL All-Star Game has been played in South Florida. The Panthers previously hosted in 2003.

This year's All-Star Game is being held in Las Vegas for the first time. It was initially awarded to Sunrise but was postponed for a later year because of the coronavirus pandemic.