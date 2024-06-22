Steve Schmidt's 2-Minute Warning: Biden's campaign strategy

Alex Thompson, a star political reporter for Axios, wrote a story this week about concern over the Biden campaign's reelection strategy.

It states that some senior Democrats are "increasingly dubious" about President Biden's strategy that relies on topics like Jan. 6, political violence, democracy and former President Donald Trump's Character.

Scripps News political analyst Steve Schmidt believes it's time for President Biden to confront Trump in front of the entire country and tell the former president that he disqualified himself from leading the country.

Watch Steve Schmidt's full 2-Minute Warning in the video above.