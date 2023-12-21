Young Singers of the Palm Beaches perform live on WPTV

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV journalist T.A. Walker was Shining A Light on the Young Singers of the Palm Beaches live from the Kravis Center on Thursday.

The group is wrapping up their holiday performances, just after singing to a sold out crowd at the Kravis.

Young Singers of the Palm Beaches sing Jingle Bells:

Young Singers of the Palm Beaches sing "Jingle Bells"

Young Singers of the Palm Beaches sing Feliz Navidad:

Young Singers of the Palm Beaches sing "Feliz Navidad"

The choir wrapped up their holiday performances as they sang on the steps below the Kravis Center's iconic poinsettia Christmas tree.

More than 100 students will travel to New York City to perform at Carnegie Hall in June.

And if you like to join the choir, they are holding auditions in West Palm and Boynton Beach in early January. For more information, click here.