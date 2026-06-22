West Palm Beach's Meals on Wheels unveils new headquarters, aims to expand services for seniors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Meals on Wheels (MOW) of the Palm Beaches has opened the doors to its brand-new headquarters in West Palm Beach, marking what CEO Pamela Calzadilla calls a gamechanger for our mission to serve homebound seniors.

The organization, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that receives no federal or local government funding, upgraded from a cramped 1,200-square-foot office to a more than 4,000-square-foot facility that brings administration, a commercial-grade kitchen, volunteer training space and collaboration areas under one roof.

The expansion allows MOW to create more meals, store more fresh ingredients in our new walk-in fridge, and train volunteers right on-site.,” Calzadilla told WPTV.

Made possible by major donation

The move was made possible by a $1 million gift from Sy and Nancy Taxman through the Taxman Family Foundation. The new building will be called the Meals on Wheels of the Palm Beaches – The Taxman Family Foundation Center.

Volunteers at the heart of operations

Volunteer Coordinator Kendra Grillo added that housing staff and volunteers in the same location will improve operations and morale.

Why this matters now

The upgrade comes ahead of the summer months, a period when donations and volunteer numbers often decline. Calzadilla stressed that homebound seniors in Palm Beach County still rely on daily meal deliveries year-round.

Click here to learn how residents can donate or volunteer.

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