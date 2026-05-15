West Palm Beach’s Cox Science Center debuts Lego wildlife sculptures in ‘Brick Planet’ exhibit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Thirty massive Lego sculptures are turning heads at the Cox Science Center and Aquarium this summer, as renowned artist Sean Kenney’s "Brick Planet" exhibit brings wildlife and conservation stories to life, center officials confirmed Friday.

Visitors can explore ecosystems from polar regions to tropical forests in six themed galleries.

The exhibit’s showstopper might be the more than five-foot-tall coral reef sculpture, built from nearly 90,000 Lego bricks. The Science Center said it took over 550 hours to complete and ties directly to the aquarium’s mission of reef conservation.

Another highlight is a life-sized rhino that appears to vanish from certain angles, leaving only its horn visible — a symbolic nod to the species’ decline due to endangerment.

Beyond viewing, guests can try hands-on build stations inspired by nature, led by the center’s STEAM cart team.

Why This Matters Now

Lego bricks, a childhood favorite for many, are being used in this exhibit to create an accessible gateway to environmental awareness. By blending playful creativity with serious conservation messages, "Brick Planet" invites families, school groups, and tourists to bond over shared curiosity — one reason it makes us proud to call this place home.

Visitor Info

"Brick Planet" runs May 17 through Sept. 27, 2026, at 4801 Dreher Trail North in West Palm Beach. Admission is $26 for adults, $24 for teens ages 13 to 17 and seniors 60+, and $22 for children ages 3 to 12. Children under 3 and CSCA members enter free. Hours, tickets, and additional details are available at coxsciencecenter.org or by calling 561-832-1988.

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