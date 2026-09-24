West Palm Beach GreenMarket returns Oct. 3 with global flavors, legacy vendors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach GreenMarket is returning to the downtown waterfront for its 32nd season, and for many vendors, the market represents more than a Saturday tradition. It has become a launching pad for local business growth across Palm Beach County.

This season's theme, "The World, Right Here," highlights international flavors and cultures represented throughout the market, which returns Saturday, Oct. 3, to the Great Lawn at 100 N. Clematis St.

WATCH BELOW: West Palm Beach GreenMarket returns with global flavors

West Palm Beach GreenMarket returns with global flavors

"It's the world right here," said Kaitlynn Kenney with the City of West Palm Beach Community Events team.

Several vendors featured during WPTV’s "Shining A Light" segment shared how the GreenMarket helped expand their businesses from weekend booths to permanent storefronts.

Mauricio Sanchez of Sanvel Coffee said the company sources coffee directly from Colombia before roasting it locally each week.

"Our coffee is sourced directly in Colombia," Sanchez said. "We roast here every week."

Sanvel Coffee began at the GreenMarket and has since expanded into two brick-and-mortar locations in Wellington and Riviera Beach.

French bakery Café Marseille has experienced similar growth after building a customer base at the market.

"A lot of our customer base are customers that we actually met through the GreenMarket," owner Jean Marseille said. "So it's been tremendous for us."

The bakery recently opened its permanent café location after first introducing customers to its pastries at the waterfront market.

Luv's Kitchen Seasoning also brings international inspiration to the market with seasonings influenced by Jamaican flavors and cooking traditions.

"We've got 12 different blends, all natural, ready-to-use complete seasoning blends," owner Lavina Joyner said. "All you've got to do is sprinkle and cook."

Palm Beach Cider Donuts, one of the market's longtime staples, has been part of the GreenMarket for more than two decades.

"We've been a vendor for over 25 years," owner Travis Oimoen said.

The business now operates a storefront on Northlake Boulevard while continuing its popular GreenMarket tradition each season.

City officials say the GreenMarket draws between 10,000 and 15,000 visitors on average Saturdays and remains one of downtown West Palm Beach’s most popular weekly attractions.

The market runs every Saturday through May 22, 2027, except Feb. 6 and March 20.

Inside the GreenMarket

According to the City of West Palm Beach, the GreenMarket reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards earlier this year. The market also earned the top national ranking in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

"What started with just 13 vendors in a small parking lot has grown into a Saturday morning tradition for residents and visitors alike," Mayor Keith A. James said in a statement. "It has been incredible to watch the GreenMarket grow into what it is today."

City officials said the market is one of the region’s largest gatherings of small businesses, with vendors offering produce, baked goods, coffee, flowers, spices, specialty foods and handcrafted products.

Why the GreenMarket continues to grow

City officials say the GreenMarket attracts between 10,000 and 15,000 visitors on an average Saturday, making it one of downtown West Palm Beach's most popular recurring events.

The City of West Palm Beach says free parking will be available during market hours in the City Center, Clematis and Sapodilla garages. Additional nearby parking is available in the Banyan and Evernia garages for $5.

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