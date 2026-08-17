Vote daily for Palm Beach Gardens nonprofit in NASCAR Foundation’s $100K award contest

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Community members across South Florida are being asked to vote for Palm Beach Gardens nonprofit founder Lyette Reback, who is competing for a $100,000 donation through The NASCAR Foundation's Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award.

Reback, founder and CEO of Believe With Me, is one of four finalists selected nationwide for the annual honor, which recognizes NASCAR fans making a difference in the lives of children and families through volunteer work and nonprofit service.

Vote for Palm Beach Gardens nonprofit to win NASCAR $100K Award

The public can vote daily through Sept. 6 by visiting the NASCAR Foundation website.

Believe With Me supports Gold Star families nationwide by providing Christmas gifts, year-round outreach and support programs for children and relatives of fallen military heroes.

According to the organization, this year's Christmas program is expected to provide gifts for approximately 3,000 children.

Reback founded Believe With Me in honor of her father, a U.S. Marine and lifelong NASCAR fan.

“My father and I used to watch the races every week. It was something our whole family loved," Reback said in a statement.

"The funding NASCAR could provide through this award would help give 1,000 kids Christmas gifts at $100 per child," she said. "These gifts are more than just a thank-you from grateful Americans — these families often experience them as if they were from their fallen hero themselves."

According to Believe With Me, the nonprofit has served more than 15,000 Gold Star children nationwide since 2015 through personalized “Santa Sacks,” holiday outreach and community support programs.

The Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award is presented annually by The NASCAR Foundation and honors fans whose volunteer efforts positively impact children and families in their communities.

Supporters say the potential $100,000 donation would cover roughly one-third of Believe With Me's annual Christmas program costs.

The recognition is especially meaningful for Reback because of her family’s connection to NASCAR and military service.

As military families across the country continue navigating loss and long-term support needs, organizations like Believe With Me are drawing national attention for providing direct resources and personal connections for children of fallen service members. The nomination also shines a light on the impact local nonprofits in Palm Beach County are making nationwide.

Click here to learn more about Believe With Me.

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