United Way of Palm Beach County seeks mentors for students waiting for support

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — United Way of Palm Beach County is encouraging more adults to become volunteer mentors as nearly 1,000 local students remain on a waiting list for support through mentoring programs across the county.

The organization’s Mentor Center oversees 24 local mentor programs and also serves as the anchor for the Palm Beach County Mentor Network, a coalition of 60 formal mentoring programs that collectively oversee nearly 6,000 mentor matches each year.

During an interview with WPTV’s T.A. Walker, United Way of Palm Beach County President and CEO Laurie George explained how the mentoring process works and why consistent adult support can make a difference for children navigating school and life challenges.

“So what we do is we match mentors, adult caring mentors, with a sixth grade child, and it basically you’re their support system for the year,” George said.

According to United Way, volunteer mentors meet with students about one hour each week in a supervised setting. Organizers say the role is less about expertise and more about being present and listening.

“You just listen to them more than anything,” George said. “They need a caring adult.”

George said mentorship often gives children a safe place to talk openly about their feelings, struggles and experiences.

“What happens is that people feel safe,” George said. “They actually do better. They come to school more often. Their grades are better, and they make wise choices.”

United Way said formal mentor experience is not required. The organization provides training, support and resources for volunteers interested in participating.

Research shared by the organization shows children with mentors are 55% more likely to enroll in college, 81% more likely to participate regularly in sports or extracurricular activities and 78% more likely to volunteer in their communities.

Community leaders said the need for mentors becomes especially important as students prepare to head back to school across Palm Beach County.

United Way said adults from all backgrounds are encouraged to participate and can be matched with mentoring programs based on availability, interests and location.

More information about becoming a mentor is available at unitedwaypbc.org/mentor.

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