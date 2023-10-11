Watch Now
Treasure Coast Wine and Ale Trail event slated for Saturday

5th annual Treasure Coast Wine and Ale Trail is on Saturday. This morning, T.A. Walker is in Fort Pierce Shining A Light on the festival.
Posted at 10:33 AM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 10:33:29-04

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — 15 local beer, mead, cider, and spirit makers are holding a festival this weekend in Fort Pierce. The collective is known as the Treasure Coast Wine and Ale Trail.

The festival will be at the Summer Crush Vineyard and Winery on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

"With this event you can visit everyone on the trail in one location. So you get to try a variety of beers and wines and other beverages. But you can also bring your family with you because it's a family friendly event," said Pete Anderson who is the Head Brewer/Co-Founder of Pareidolia Brewing Company which will be freatured at the festival.

If you can't make it to this weekend's event you can download a trail map by clicking here and visit the businesses at your own leisure.

