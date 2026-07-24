The Mall at Wellington Green hosts tax-free shopping, shoe drive and teacher celebration

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Families across Palm Beach County are preparing for the new school year with tax-free shopping opportunities, community donations and events honoring local teachers at The Mall at Wellington Green in Wellington.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL SALES TAX HOLIDAY

Florida's 2026 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday runs from July 20 through Aug. 20, allowing shoppers to save on qualifying school-related purchases, according to the Florida Department of Revenue.

Eligible items include clothing, shoes and backpacks priced at $100 or less per item, school supplies priced at $50 or less and personal computers or tablets costing $1,500 or less for personal use.

The state also said qualifying school supplies include notebooks, binders, pencils, folders, lunch boxes and crayons. Computers, laptops, printers and certain accessories may also qualify for the temporary tax exemption.

Some items are excluded from the tax break, including cellphones, video game consoles, jewelry and purchases made inside airports, theme parks and hotels.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL SHOE DRIVE

Julie Schalm, marketing manager for The Mall at Wellington Green, said the annual shopping season also creates opportunities to support local students and teachers before classes begin in August.

The mall is partnering with the Wellington Community Foundation for the second annual Back-to-School Shoe Drive benefiting students in need throughout the Wellington area.

Community members can participate by visiting the display in the Grand Court near the glass elevators, selecting a donation tag and purchasing a new pair of shoes matching the requested size listed for a student.

Organizers said donations will be accepted through Monday, July 27.

A TOAST TO TEACHERS

The mall is also partnering with the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County and the Wellington Community Foundation for “A Toast to Teachers,” an annual private celebration honoring more than 150 local educators ahead of the new school year.

The event includes brunch, entertainment, classroom giveaways and support from local retailers and sponsors.

Community leaders said teacher appreciation efforts and student donation drives have become increasingly important as many families and educators continue navigating rising back-to-school costs.

Across Palm Beach County, organizations and businesses are expanding local partnerships to help students head into the classroom with the supplies they need while recognizing teachers preparing for another academic year.

Additional information about the shoe drive and mall events is available at shopwellingtongreen.com.

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