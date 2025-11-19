The Lights 4 Hope holiday drive-thru light show at Okeeheelee Park in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One of South Florida’s brightest holiday traditions is back — and it’s lighting up more than just the night sky. The Lights 4 Hope holiday drive-thru light show at Okeeheelee Park features over two miles of dazzling displays, from dancing snowflake arches to talking props, all synchronized to festive music.

The event isn’t just a feast for the eyes, it’s a fundraiser for a mission that runs year-round. The nonprofit supports local families, whose child is suffering from terminal illness or life-changing physical challenges. Working with hospitals and community partners, Lights 4 Hope delivers decorations, gifts, and cheer to those facing difficult times.

Lights 4 Hope

Visitors can enjoy the show from the comfort of their vehicles, with multiple dates running from Nov. 21 through Dec. 28 (weather permitting). Pricing starts at $25 per car, with options for larger vehicles. The final night features bike night, which allows riders to pedal through the illuminated course in a unique two-wheeled celebration.

Event Details:

Location: Okeeheelee Park located at 7715 Forest Hill Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33413

Tickets: Available at event entrance or online in advance

Hours: Fridays & Saturdays 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sundays & select weeknights 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For the full schedule, ticket information, and details on Bike Night, visit Lights4Hope.org .

This web story includes information gathered in part with the assistance of artificial intelligence. All facts have been reviewed and verified by WPTV staff before publication.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.