The Kittens: Young jazz sensations set to perform at Arts Garage in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Get ready to unwind with The Kittens, a remarkable duo of young jazz musicians, who will take the stage at Arts Garage on Friday, August 15.

Known for their enchanting melodies that beautifully blend their Italian and Cuban heritage, Tiger, 12, and Leon, 10, have quickly captivated audiences with their extraordinary talent and passion for jazz.

'The Kittens' play 'Come Together' on the WPTV Helipad

At just a young age, The Kittens have already made a name for themselves in the world of jazz, performing at various venues—from intimate family gatherings to grand concerts.

This unique performance at Arts Garage promises to be a celebration of cultural unity and musical creativity. The duo play with their father, Israel Rodriguez.

Tickets for the event start at $20, making it accessible for all music lovers eager to experience the captivating sound of these gifted performers.

The Kittens’ story serves not only as inspiration for aspiring musicians but also as a testament to the joys of cultural fusion and expression through music.

For more information, visit the Arts Garage website here or contact their box office.

