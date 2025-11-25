The Ben Hotel's Winter Wonderland in West Palm Beach has outdoor skating rink

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you’ve got family visiting for Thanksgiving and you’re looking for something festive — and a little unexpected — The Ben Hotel’s Winter Wonderland might be just the ticket.

Back for its second year, is a real outdoor ice skating rink is bigger, brighter, and merrier for the 2025 holiday season. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the rink gives locals and visitors a rare chance to lace up their skates and glide under the Florida sun.

This year’s Winter Wonderland also features a free Holiday Tree Forest and Market, where 30 Christmas trees have been decorated by local nonprofit organizations. Guests can stroll through the forest, enjoy hot cocoa, shop for holiday gifts, and even donate to their favorite charities by scanning QR codes at each tree.

Adult skating passes are $25 and kids can take to the ice for $10. The event runs through Jan. 2, 2026, making it a vibrant holiday destination well past Thanksgiving weekend.

