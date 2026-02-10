Galbani Taste of Little Italy festival brings authentic Italian culture to Tradition Square

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Galbani Taste of Little Italy is bringing Italian flavors, music and culture back to the Treasure Coast for its 19th year, transforming Tradition Square into a celebration of heritage over Valentine’s Day weekend.

The free event runs Feb. 13–15, featuring national Italian American entertainers, authentic cuisine and activities for all ages. Organizers said the festival has become a beloved tradition, drawing three generations of families each year.

Festival-goers can enjoy everything from live performances and cooking demonstrations to pasta and pastry vendors that highlight the rich flavors of the old country. Special contests, including a meatball-eating competition, will add to the fun.

Hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

The event aims to unite the community in celebration of Italian culture — offering a space where residents can make lasting memories with family and friends, rain or shine.

For more information, visit tasteoflittleitaly.net or follow the festival on Facebook and Instagram.

