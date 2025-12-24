WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We all love spending time with family during the holidays… but sometimes it’s a little more “forced” than “fun.”

I’ve put together T.A.’s Top 5 Forced Family Fun Ideas to keep you laughing and making memories across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast this season. From glowing dragons to ice rinks, trust me… you’re not getting out of this.

#1 “Glow Big or Glow Home” — Lantern Festival Triple Play

First up: our Glow Big or Glow Home lineup — three lantern festivals that will completely outshine your neighbor’s yard display.

You’ve got Mounts Botanical Garden’s ILUMINA, with more than 500 handcrafted silk lanterns — flamingos, orchids, and a 195-foot dragon that will make your HOA nervous.

See how ILUMINA transforms Mounts Botanical Garden into a tropical lantern wonderland

Then Lantern & Lights Safari Nights at Lion Country Safari — glowing giraffes, moonlight swings, and more illuminated animals than any holiday card can handle.

Wild lights: Lanterns turn Lion Country Safari into a holiday jungl

And in Vero Beach — McKee Botanical Garden’s Jungle Lights. We’re talking massive rainforest-themed lantern animals, thousands of lights woven through palms, plus Santa and a model train display on premium nights. It’s like the Amazon meets the North Pole — without needing a passport.

#2 — Palm Beach Zoo Lights

Palm Beach Zoo gets festive with Zoo Lights

Coming in at number two, Palm Beach Zoo Lights. It’s pink shadows for flamingos, green glows for the swamps, and a 24-foot animated holiday tree so big it makes the giraffes jealous.

They’ve even got special 21+ nights so you can sip a cocktail while pretending you came to learn about conservation.

#3 — Holiday Drive-Thru Light Show at Okeeheelee Park

Okeeheelee Park hosts Lights 4 Hope drive-thru holiday light show

At three: Lights 4 Hope’s drive-thru spectacle at Okeeheelee Park — two miles of twinkling arches and talking decorations, all from the comfort of your car. And every ticket helps families whose kids are facing serious medical challenges.

Pro tip? The last night is “Bike Night” — ride through the lights and call it your holiday cardio.

#4 — The Ben Hotel’s Outdoor Ice Skating Rink

Yes, you can ice skate outdoors in Florida

Florida, meet ice. The Ben Hotel’s Winter Wonderland lets you lace up skates under palm trees, stroll through a forest of 30 decorated charity trees, and hydrate with hot cocoa… or something stronger.

Skating passes run $25 adults, $10 kids.

#5 — The Wick Theatre’s A Christmas Carol

Experience the magic as A Christmas Carol’s ghosts dance, sing, and chase Scrooge at The Wick Theatre

And finally, the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future are dancing on stage at The Wick Theatre. This Alan Menken musical version (of Dickens’ classic is packed with soaring ballads, dazzling costumes, and enough heart to melt even Scrooge. Today is the last day to see this one.

So if you have to be with your family, here’s a way to force in some distractions.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.