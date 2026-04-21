Sweet Corn Fiesta returns to West Palm Beach, celebrating South Florida’s beloved crop

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County grows more sweet corn for the fresh market than anywhere else in the world — and this Sunday, locals will gather to celebrate that agricultural pride at the 26th annual Sweet Corn Fiesta.

The community favorite will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, at Yesteryear Village on the South Florida Fairgrounds. Families can enjoy hot, buttery ears of locally grown sweet corn, lively contests, and live music as part of this corn-filled tradition.

One of the day’s biggest draws is the National Sweet Corn Eating Championship, presented by Major League Eating. Competitors from around the globe will attempt to devour as many ears as possible in 12 minutes of non-stop action, with spectators cheering from the sidelines.

Beyond the championship, guests can take part in amateur corn eating, shucking and cooking contests, browse a green market, and let the kids have fun with a variety of games. Mascot Shucky will be roaming the grounds, adding even more smiles to the festivities.

Live performances by the Krystal River Band and Andrew Morris Band will keep the crowd entertained, while the event serves a deeper purpose: reminding residents of the crop’s importance to the local economy and community identity.

Admission benefits the farmers and organizations that keep this cornerstone of Palm Beach agriculture thriving, making the Sweet Corn Fiesta a celebration that’s as meaningful as it is delicious.

The Sweet Corn Fiesta is located at Yesteryear Village, 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach. More information can be found at sweetcornfiesta.com .

This story was generated with the assistance of artificial intelligence technology and reviewed by WPTV staff to ensure accuracy and alignment with newsroom standards.

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