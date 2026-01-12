Susan G. Komen’s More Than Pink Walk returns to West Palm Beach on Jan. 31

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, is rallying the Palm Beach County community for an unforgettable morning of hope and action. The West Palm Beach More Thank Pink Walk steps off Saturday, Jan. 31 at the Meyer Amphitheater, bringing together breast cancer survivors, those living with metastatic breast cancer, supporters, and advocates to raise awareness and critical funds for research, patient support, and policy change.

Komen’s goal for this year’s walk is to raise $540,000, fueling lifesaving advancements in breast cancer treatment and prevention nationwide. Funds will also help maintain Komen’s Patient Care Center, a trusted resource that offers timely, personalized support for patients, as well as the organization’s Center for Public Policy, which works to ensure access to affordable, high-quality breast health care for everyone.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026

Location: Meyer Amphitheater, West Palm Beach

Registration: komen.org/wpbwalk

Schedule:

7:00 a.m. – Event site opens

8:30 a.m. – Opening ceremony

9:00 a.m. – Walk begins

Breast cancer remains a pressing health issue, affecting 1 in 8 women and 1 in 1,000 men in their lifetime. In Florida alone, an estimated 23,920 people were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2025, and 3,210 lost their lives to the disease. Komen’s support in Florida during fiscal year 2025 included help for 2,146 patients and more than $431,000 in direct financial assistance for those in active treatment or living with metastatic breast cancer.

“The work Komen does for people with breast cancer, survivors and those at increased risk wouldn’t be possible without the More Than Pink Walk and the generosity of our community,” said Danielle Crouch, Development Manager of Komen West Palm Beach. “We’re honored to unite our city under one mission — a future without breast cancer.”

