Summer reading challenge brings families together at Palm Beach County Library

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Library System is inviting readers of all ages to “Unearth a Story” this summer as part of its 2026 Summer Reading Challenge, running now through July 31. Community Engagement Manager Lindsey McMullen told WPTV the program offers free activities, incentives and grand prizes to encourage residents to rediscover the joy of reading.

Participants can register at any library branch, complete an activity log and return it to claim a prize while supplies last. McMullen said returned logs will also qualify readers for a drawing to win one of several grand prizes.

Prizes for Every Age Group

Little learners up to age 4 can take home a fun rubber duck. Kids ages 5–11 can choose from a fidget spinner, dinosaur-themed pop keychain or dino pencil. Teens ages 12–17 and adults can opt for a fidget spinner, chip clip or notebook.

Events Beyond the Books

In addition to the reading challenge, each branch is hosting special events — from children’s story times and craft sessions to adult workshops and wellness programs. McMullen added that families will also see Dewey the Library Owl and Penelope Rex, a dinosaur character visiting for the challenge, at various appearances.

Why This Matters Now

Summertime reading programs help prevent the “summer slide” in student learning, according to the American Library Association. By offering multigenerational activities and prizes, Palm Beach County is positioning its libraries as vibrant community hubs where learning and leisure meet.

How to Participate

Sign up at any Palm Beach County Library System location or visit pbclibrary.org . Logs can be picked up and turned in on-site. The challenge is open to all county residents and library cardholders.

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