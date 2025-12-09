Step inside Juno Beach’s Aviation Museum: Over 1,000 model airplanes take flight

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Aviation lovers and curious visitors alike can now explore a collection unlike any other at the Aviation Museum on the Beach in Juno Beach.

Inside the sunny, six-story yellow building on the fourth floor, guests will find over 1,000 meticulously crafted commercial model airplanes alongside authentic aviation memorabilia that tell the story of how flight evolved from the golden age to the modern era.

David Marx, the visionary behind the Aviation Museum on the Beach, has spent decades curating one of the most impressive collections of commercial model airplanes in the country.

As owner and founder, his passion for aviation is more than a hobby — it’s a lifelong mission to preserve the artistry, engineering and history of flight.

The museum offers close-up views of rare aircraft models, telling how technology, design and innovation helped connect continents and bring people closer together.

It’s not only a paradise for aviation enthusiasts — the private event space, with a maximum occupancy of 50, provides a unique backdrop for parties, corporate receptions, and holiday gatherings. Surrounded by rare liveries, aviation artifacts and breathtaking views, events here are unforgettable.

Visitors can explore from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

This article includes background information and descriptions generated in part with the assistance of artificial intelligence. All content has been reviewed and edited by WPTV staff to ensure accuracy and clarity.

