Spookyville and Fright Nights return to the South Florida Fairgrounds this October

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Whether your idea of Halloween involves collecting candy with the kids or screaming your way through a haunted house, the South Florida Fairgrounds has an event designed for you.

This October, the fairgrounds once again become home to two popular seasonal attractions: Spookyville, a family-friendly Halloween celebration at Yesteryear Village, and Fright Nights, a nighttime attraction featuring haunted houses, scare zones, rides, and entertainment.

Family-Friendly Fun at Spookyville

Spookyville transforms historic Yesteryear Village into a Halloween destination geared toward children and families.

Guests can enjoy safe trick-or-treating throughout the village, costume parades, live entertainment, food vendors, and plenty of opportunities for festive family photos. The attraction's historic buildings are decorated with pumpkins, spider webs, fall decorations, and Halloween displays.

Visitors can also enjoy rides, a petting zoo, balloon artists, and special performances. Among this year's entertainers is Wizard Aloysius, who brings magic tricks and family-friendly entertainment to the event on select dates.

Spookyville runs October 17-18, 23-25, and 30-31.

Looking for a Good Scare?

When the sun goes down, the atmosphere changes dramatically.

Fright Nights returns to the South Florida Fairgrounds with four haunted attractions, roaming scare actors, carnival rides, live entertainment, food vendors, and a midway designed to test visitors' courage.

The event has become a Halloween tradition for thrill-seekers across South Florida and offers an alternative to traveling to larger attractions outside the area.

During a behind-the-scenes visit, WPTV's T.A. Walker got a firsthand look at what it takes to become one of the monsters responsible for scaring guests. After receiving scare training, costume, and makeup, he attempted life as a Fright Nights scare actor under the pirate persona "Captain Arby's."

The results were mixed.

While a few guests played along, many walked by unfazed, proving that creating a memorable scare is much harder than it looks.

Fright Nights runs October 15-17, 22-24, and 29-30.

Captain Arby’s attempts to scare Fright Nights guests

Two Experiences, One Destination

The South Florida Fairgrounds offers Halloween fans two distinctly different experiences throughout October. Families looking for safe seasonal fun can enjoy Spookyville during the day and evening, while older guests seeking thrills can test their nerves at Fright Nights after dark.

Whether you're searching for treats or tricks, there's a Halloween adventure waiting at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.