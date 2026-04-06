Spay Day at Peggy Adams aims to fix 500 cats in one day, prevent ‘kitten season’ overcrowding

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is preparing for an ambitious, record-breaking event. On Saturday, April 18, the shelter will host a free Mega Spay Day, with a goal of providing Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) services to 500 community cats in a single day.

The event is part of the first-ever Regional Spay Day in South Florida, with partner organizations in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Collier counties working simultaneously. Together, the collaboration hopes to impact more than 1,000 cats in one day, reducing future shelter overcrowding across the region.

Why it matters

This mass effort comes just ahead of ‘kitten season’ — the time of year when animal shelters see a surge in homeless kittens. By getting ahead of the wave, organizers aim to prevent thousands of future births, easing strain on shelter resources and boosting animal welfare across South Florida.

Event Details

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League

3200 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach

Saturday, April 18 (7:00 a.m. start)

Reserve your spot: PeggyAdams.org

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