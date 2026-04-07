South Florida Watermelon Festival returns to Boca Raton with sweet treats, pig shows and rides

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Get ready to go hog wild and melon crazy! The South Florida Watermelon Festival is back for its second year at South County Regional Park April 10–12, promising three days of family-friendly fun, mouthwatering watermelon creations, and adorable barnyard stars.

Organized by the same team behind the South Florida Strawberry Festival, this spring celebration is packed with something for everyone:

Watermelon-inspired treats from local chefs — both savory and sweet.

Live pig shows featuring the Pork Chop Revue, with incredible stunts, laughable antics, and Oink the singing pig.

Petting zoo with charming llamas, playful pups, and fluffy piglets.

Thrill rides for all ages, including the Berry-Go-Round, Scrambler, Giant Fun Slide, Water Bumper Boats, and more.

Inflatables galore from FOMO Bounce, plus the magical Balloon Bubble House.

Vendor shopping showcasing local goods and festival favorites.

The festival also hosts Watermelon Eating Contests sure to challenge your appetite and sense of humor.

Dates & Times:

Friday, April 10 – 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 12 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets:

Friday Family Day: Entry $15 / Entry + Unlimited Rides & Inflatables $30

Saturday/Sunday: Entry $18 / Entry + Unlimited Rides & Inflatables $35

Children 2 & under are free.

(Code MELON26 for $3 off each ticket)

Parking is free, with VIP options available.

For tickets and full details, visit SoFloWatermelonFestival.com

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