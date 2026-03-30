SoFi Center for TGL hosts first-of-its-kind Masters viewing party to benefit Trustbridge Hospice Foundation

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Golf fans and community supporters alike will have a rare chance to step inside one of the most high-tech sports venues in the world during a special “Tee Off” Masters viewing party and golf challenge on Saturday, April 11 at the SoFi Center for TGL.

This first-of-its-kind event in Palm Beach Gardens is set to benefit the Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, an organization providing care for patients and their families through programs like children’s services, veterans’ care, music therapy, pet therapy, and more.

A Masters Experience Like No Other

While Augusta National hosts the legendary Saturday round of the Masters Tournament, attendees in Palm Beach Gardens will watch the action unfold on a massive 64-foot-wide by 53-foot-tall screen inside the SoFi Center, a space typically reserved for professional team golf competitions aired on ESPN.

Guests will also have VIP access to behind-the-scenes areas, including:



The warm-up zone pros use before matches

The shape-shifting putting green with hydraulics and real turf

High-tech virtual holes for interactive challenges

Fun for Golfers and Non-Golfers

Even those who don’t know much about golf will find plenty to enjoy:



Masters-inspired food with iconic flavors like pimento cheese and egg salad sandwiches

Vendor Row shopping and unique activities

Competitive golf challenges for bragging rights and prizes

Opportunities to test putting skills on the state-of-the-art green

Event Details

Location: SoFi Center for TGL, 2961 RCA Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Parking: South Lot – Enter from RCA Boulevard side

Date: Saturday, April 11

Beneficiary: Trustbridge Hospice Foundation

More Info: Trustbridge Hospice Foundation | TGL Golf

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