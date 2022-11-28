Watch Now
Santa writes kids back at Mandel Public Library

hat happens when you write a letter to Santa? Well if you do it at the Mandel Public Library in West Palm Beach you just might get a response back. This morning WPTV’s T.A. Walker is Shining A Light on why you should BOOK a trip to the library. But you don’t have to take our word for it.
Posted at 10:17 AM, Nov 28, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — What happens when you write a letter to Santa?

Elves at the North Pole obviously sort them and makes notes for Santa. But if you want a response from the big man himself, head to the Mandel Public Library in West Palm Beach.

“Kids can come in. They can write a letter to Santa, do a Kwanzaa card, Hanukkah card, all sorts of different cards and if we can read the address, they get a response,” said Jennifer McQuown, the youth services manager at the Mandel Public Library.

Other holiday activities:

  • Print 3D Snowflakes
  • Adults can pick up a free oil paint kit with canvas
  • Digitize VHS, cassette, etc. to create a special gift
  • Create digital Christmas cards
  • Kids can create a Ferris wheel (Just like the one by Sandi the Holiday Tree)
  • Winter Reading Program

For more information, click here.

