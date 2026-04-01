Run with the Cops 5K returns to West Palm Beach to support local police

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Run with the Cops 5K is back in West Palm Beach on Sunday, April 12, bringing the community and law enforcement together for a morning of fitness, fun, and unity.

Starting and finishing at the Meyer Amphitheatre on Flagler Drive, participants can run, walk, or jog the certified 5K course along the scenic Intracoastal. Kids ages 8–12 can join the 1K Sunrise Sprint, while children under 7 get their chance to race in the 100-yard Kids Dash.

Run with the Cops 5K Brings West Palm Beach together in support of local police

Race day festivities include awards ceremonies, music, food, giveaways, and engaging static police displays — including SWAT vehicles. Every finisher will receive a collector’s medal, and participants can choose between a race tech shirt or tank top when picking up their packet.

The annual event benefits The Fund for West Palm Beach Police, helping provide resources that strengthen the relationship between officers and the community.

Early packet pickup will be Thursday, April 9 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Run Appeal on Okeechobee Boulevard. Race day registration and packet pickup run from 6 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. at the race site.

More details and registration can be found at runwiththecops5k.com .

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