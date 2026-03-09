Rapids Waterpark opens Saturday for 47th Season with new food, events and thrills

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Rapids Waterpark will open for its 47th season on Saturday, marking the official return of South Florida’s largest water park for another year of high-speed thrills, family fun, and splash-filled memories.

Opening weekend, March 14–15, promises more than 40 slides and rides — from multi-lane racers and steep-drop thrill attractions to a massive wave pool, lazy river, and interactive kids’ play areas. The park said it’s ready to welcome guests of all ages back to its 30-acre playground in Riviera Beach.

Alongside returning favorites, visitors will be able to sample new food and drink items and enjoy 57 days of special events throughout the 2026 season. Elliott Russell, director of marketing and sales, said the expanded menu is designed to make the park a full-day experience for both the palate and the adrenaline.

Spring Break Deal Through April 5

For a limited time, Rapids is offering a Spring Break Platinum Pass sale with 50% off regular prices — either $20 a month for five months or $99.99 total. The Platinum Pass includes free parking, “bring a friend” tickets, discounts on food and merchandise, and a souvenir cup with $1.99 refills.

Rapids Waterpark is located at 6566 N. Military Trail in Riviera Beach. Opening weekend hours and ticket information are available at rapidswaterpark.com.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.