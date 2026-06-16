Rapids Water Park making waves with summer fun in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Rapids Water Park is making waves this summer with a mix of special events aimed at all ages, including glow-filled Adults Night, free admission for dads during Father’s Day weekend, and a global safety effort later this month.

Elliott Russell, director of marketing and sales, told WPTV that Adults Night returns with music, glow items, and exclusive park access for guests 21 and older. It’s being billed as chance for grown-ups to enjoy the slides, lazy river, and wave pool under the stars.

Greg Fuller, the park’s general manager, said families can also take advantage of free admission for dads on June 20-21.

On June 25, Rapids will join Live Like Jake and other participants worldwide for the World’s Largest Swim Lesson, a coordinated effort to raise awareness about water safety. “

The park, located at 6566 N. Military Trail in Riviera Beach, is open daily with various ticket packages and new viral treats—including specialty funnel cakes—making an appearance this season.

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