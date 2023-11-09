Watch Now
LifestyleShining A Light

Actions

Rapids Water Park honors military with free admission beginning Veterans Day

Free admission is from Nov. 11 through Nov. 26
Military Appreciation Days at Rapids Water Park .png
Rapids Water Park
Military Appreciation Days at Rapids Water Park in Riviera Beach, Fla.
Military Appreciation Days at Rapids Water Park .png
Posted at 2:36 PM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 14:36:44-05

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — In honor of Veterans Day, Rapids Water Park is thanking veterans, active duty, retired and reserve military for their service to the United States with free admission to the water park.

Military heroes will receive complimentary admission for themselves, and 50% off admission for up to four accompanying family members, from Nov. 11 through Nov. 26. 

A valid military ID, driver's license with Veteran noted or a DD214 card must be presented at the ticket booth to redeem this offer at Rapids Waterpark in Riviera Beach or at the sister park Island H2O Water Park in Orlando.

For more information about Rapids Water Park Military Appreciation Days, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Season of Hope' with sponsors 480x360

SEASON OF HOPE