Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League shares expert tips for pet safety during hurricane season

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With hurricane season in full swing, Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is urging South Florida residents to create a disaster plan for their pets before the next storm hits.

Dr. Alyssa Comroe, CEO of Peggy Adams, told WPTV the safest place for pets during a hurricane is right alongside their owners.

The shelter’s expert team recommends several key steps for pet safety:



Microchip and ID : Ensure pets wear a collar with current identification and have an updated microchip registered with correct contact information.

Safe Room Familiarity : Introduce pets to a designated “safe room” ahead of time — such as a walk-in closet or downstairs bathroom — and conduct practice runs so the hurricane isn’t their first time there.

Pet Emergency Kit : Prepare a kit with a three-day supply of food and water in airtight containers, bowls, a sturdy carrier, bedding, towels, medications for two weeks, vaccination records, first-aid supplies, litter and box for cats, leashes, harnesses, cool packs, wipes, waste bags, and multiple forms of visible ID.

Pet-Friendly Shelter List : Keep a printed list of local pet-friendly shelters and hotels in an accessible place.

Photo ID : Keep recent photos of pets — ideally with their owner — to help with identification if separated.

Storm Drill: Conduct hurricane drills that include pets’ daily routines — feeding, drinking water, resting — inside the safe room to maximize comfort later.

Why this matters now

Florida’s hurricane season runs June through November, overlapping with extreme summer heat. Proper storm prep reduces risk during evacuations, while heat safety measures — such as water enrichment, shade, and limiting midday walks — help protect pets year-round.

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