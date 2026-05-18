Paris Ballet brings 'Cinderella' and American Ballet Theatre star to Kravis Center in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Paris Ballet and Dance will bring its award-winning young artists to the Kravis Center’s Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall for the Spring Performance 2026, showcasing "Cinderella Suite" alongside modern and contemporary works on Sunday, May 24, at 7:30 p.m.

Founder and director Jean-Hugues Feray told WPTV the evening will feature talent from dancers who have gone on to join Boston Ballet, Ballet West, Cincinnati Ballet, and companies in Dortmund, Germany, as well as alumni pursuing unconventional paths, like a recent graduate accepted to Harvard University as a physics and dance major.

Star-studded guest lineup

American Ballet Theatre’s (ABT) Skylar Brandt will perform a special piece with live piano accompaniment by internationally acclaimed Vladimir Rumyantsev, in collaboration with Lola Abigail Koch of Ballet Support Foundation. Mario Mery, a Paris Ballet alum now dancing with Ballet West, will also return to the stage.

Performance details

The run time includes 65 minutes for the first act, followed by a 20-minute intermission and a 60-minute second act. The performance is recommended for ages 5 and up.

Tickets start at $45, with group discounts available. They can be purchased through the Kravis Center Box Office or online, here.

More information, including dancer bios and additional event details, can be found at parisballetdance.com.

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