Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival brings world premiere of 'Falstaff' to Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — The Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival is returning to Carlin Park in Jupiter with the world premiere production of “Falstaff,” a new adaptation inspired by William Shakespeare’s legendary comic character.

The free outdoor performances are part of the festival’s 36th annual Shakespeare by the Sea series at Seabreeze Amphitheater in Carlin Park, located at 750 S. Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway in Jupiter. Performances are scheduled for July 9-12 and July 16-19.

Festival organizers say the production blends Shakespearean comedy, sword fights and live entertainment in a family-friendly setting along the waterfront.

Audience members can expect staged battle scenes, theatrical duels and interactive moments throughout the show. Sword fighter Darryl Willis and actor Kyler O’Brien perform several choreographed fight sequences as part of the production.

The festival also features pre-show entertainment from hip-hop and rap artist Devon “The Sonnet Man” Glover beginning at 6:30 p.m. nightly. Main performances begin at 8 p.m.

Organizers say guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. Food trucks will be on site throughout the festival, and a “Shakes-beer Garden” featuring complimentary beer from Tequesta Brewing Company will be available for sponsors and donors.

Admission is free, though organizers suggest a $5 donation per person to help support the nonprofit arts organization.

Festival Managing Producer Elizabeth Dashiell said the annual event continues to grow as audiences look for affordable community experiences during the summer.

More information about performance dates, parking and donations can be found at pbshakespeare.org.

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