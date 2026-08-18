Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival unveils 2026 events, celebrity chefs and ticket sales

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival will return Dec. 10-13 with more than 20 culinary events happening across eight cities throughout Palm Beach County, according to festival organizers.

The four-day festival will feature nationally recognized chefs, sommeliers, mixologists and hospitality leaders at restaurants, resorts and entertainment venues from Jupiter to Palm Beach and West Palm Beach. Organizers said the festival will also support Els for Autism® through this year’s charitable partnership.

Festival organizers announced the event lineup includes celebrity chefs and culinary personalities such as Daniel Boulud, Mauro Colagreco, Maneet Chauhan, Stephanie Izard, Robert Irvine, Tiffani Faison, Michelle Bernstein, Jose Garces and Ashley Christensen.

Events are scheduled throughout Palm Beach County, including Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Jupiter, Lake Worth Beach and Lake Park.

PALM BEACH FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL: KEY EVENTS

THURSDAY, DEC. 10



Dinner at Florie’s — Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

Spice — Stage Kitchen & Bar, Palm Beach Gardens

The First Bite — Buccan, Palm Beach

PBFWF at Oceano — Lake Worth Beach

FRIDAY, DEC. 11



Lunch With Friends — Meat Market, Palm Beach

Lunch at Café Chardonnay — Palm Beach Gardens

HMF Social — The Breakers, Palm Beach

Festival Kick-Off Party — The Belgrove Resort & Spa, West Palm Beach

An Evening With David Burke & Friends — Lake Park

SATURDAY, DEC. 12



Kids Kitchen — Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

Cooking With Mauro — Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

Arthur & Sons’ Disco Brunch — Jupiter

Par-Tee at the Park — West Palm Beach

Maneet’s Bollywood Experience — Palm Beach Gardens

Bubbles & Bites — PGA National Resort



SUNDAY, DEC. 13



Daniel & Friends — Cafe Boulud, Palm Beach

Brennan’s Pop-Up at Pistache — West Palm Beach

19th Annual Grand Tasting — Palm Beach County Convention Center

Festival events begin Thursday, Dec. 10, with several chef-driven dinners, including “Dinner at Florie’s” at the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach featuring Chef Mauro Colagreco and Lauren Bodden, and “The First Bite” at Buccan in Palm Beach featuring chefs James London, Dean Neff and Jonathon Sawyer alongside Clay Conley.

Friday’s lineup includes the Festival Kick-Off Party at The Belgrove Resort & Spa in West Palm Beach, featuring chefs Timon Balloo, Ashley Christensen, Marc Forgione, Damaris Phillips and others. Additional Friday events include “An Evening with David Burke & Friends” at Seahawk Prime in Lake Park and “HMF Social” at The Breakers in Palm Beach.

Saturday’s schedule features family-friendly and interactive experiences, including “Kids Kitchen” at the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach. The day also includes brunches, wine tastings and themed culinary events such as “Maneet’s Bollywood Experience” at Ela Curry & Cocktails in Palm Beach Gardens and “Par-Tee at the Park” in West Palm Beach.

The festival wraps up Sunday with “Daniel & Friends” at Cafe Boulud in Palm Beach and the 19th Annual Grand Tasting at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach. Organizers said the Grand Tasting will feature food, wine and spirits from chefs and beverage experts from around the country.

Why this matters now: Palm Beach County continues to expand its reputation as a culinary destination, attracting nationally known chefs, hospitality brands and food-focused tourism. Large-scale events like the Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival also generate visibility for local restaurants, hotels and nonprofit organizations throughout South Florida.

Tickets for events range from $50 to $350, with some experiences already expected to have limited availability, according to festival organizers.

More information and ticket details are available at pbfoodwinefest.com.

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