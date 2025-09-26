Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival returns Dec. 11–14

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival (PBFWF) will mark its 18th year Dec. 11–14, 2025, with 22 unforgettable events, including seven exciting new experiences alongside many returning favorites.

In partnership with Wine Spectator, the festival guarantees every wine poured holds a prestigious 90+ point rating, making it a must for wine lovers across South Florida. Tickets are on sale now at PBFoodWineFest.com.

New for 2025



PBFWF at Oceano – First-ever walk-around tasting at Lake Worth’s acclaimed Oceano.

Par-Tee at The Park – Fun, open-air tasting in West Palm Beach



Full Schedule https://www.pbfoodwinefest.com/schedule.

Fan Favorites Returning



Bubbles & Bites: A Yacht Rock Experience – Sparkling wines, cocktails, and Chef Lindsay Autry’s Honeybelle fried chicken poolside at PGA National Resort Festival Kick-Off Party – Poolside bites, cocktails, and live music at The Belgrove Hotel

A Night at The Ben – Waterfront winter wonderland tasting

Daniel & Friends – Iconic Café Boulud brunch [SOLD OUT]

Grand Tasting – 50+ restaurants, 100+ wineries, and the Grand Chef Throwdown at the Palm Beach County Convention Center

Kids Kitchen – Budding chefs ages 8–14 get hands-on with celebrity chefs Robert Irvine and Michelle Bernstein in a fun, approachable cooking class at the Four Seasons Resort. Young participants learn tips and techniques, create their own dish, and go home with keepsakes — an apron and chef’s hat — along with bragging rights that they cooked alongside some of the best in the business. (Limit one parent per child. $50 per child, includes one parent).

“The Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival is about more than incredible food and wine — it’s about the connections made at the table, the stories behind every dish, and the joy of sharing unforgettable experiences,” said Festival Director David Sabin. “This year’s lineup blends world-class culinary talent with the beauty and vibrancy of Palm Beach, making it our most exciting program yet.”

Giving Back

A portion of proceeds benefits the Els for Autism Foundation, serving individuals with autism spectrum disorder and their families worldwide.

Ticket Information



Early Bird pricing for Grand Tasting available through Sept. 30, 2025

Bundle savings: Pick 4, Save 15% or Pick 3, Save 10%

Purchase at PBFoodWineFest.com or call 800‑210‑0689

2024 Recap Video



