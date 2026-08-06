Palm Beach County students receive back-to-school shoes from R&B singer Mark Morrison

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Students in Palm Beach County headed back to school with new shoes and a confidence boost Thursday morning thanks to a community initiative supported by R&B singer Mark Morrison.

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Mark Morrison gives Palm Beach County students back-to-school shoes

Morrison, best known for the hit song "Return of the Mack," splits his time between the United Kingdom and Palm Beach Gardens.

The VIP shopping event took place on Thursday morning Shining A Light segment at the Mall at Wellington Green, where students from the Student & Athlete Mentoring Program, known as S.T.A.M.P., received $100 to shop for new sneakers before the start of the school year.

S.T.A.M.P. founder Mark Brown said the organization focuses on helping students succeed academically, athletically and personally.

“Stamp is all about mentoring kids, helping them academically through the summer,” Brown said. “We specialize in math and reading and personal development, teaching them how to be successful.”

Brown said the program’s mission goes beyond sports and academics.

“We call it prepped, pressed, and dressed,” Brown said. “So we prep them mentally, and we prep them. We’re gonna get their hair done and their hairdos and haircuts, and they gotta go school with some shoes.”

The Student & Athlete Mentoring Program serves children and teens ages 8 to 17 in Palm Beach County through enrichment camps and mentoring opportunities. The organization combines athletics with tutoring in math and reading while emphasizing leadership, discipline and self-esteem.

Courtney Sharp, a spokesperson for Morrison, said the singer believes giving back can create a lasting impact for young people.

“He believes that generosity is not a one-time act; it’s a ripple effect,” Sharp said. “He’s hoping that these kids today will pay it forward in the future.”

Parents and students said the experience meant more than just getting a new pair of shoes.

“Ball and Books (a summer camp) were something that my son chose because he is an athlete and he loved academics,” said Octavia, the mother of a S.T.A.M.P. participant. “He didn’t want to sit down all summer.”

One student described the mentoring camp as “amazing” and said it teaches participants “how to work out and through life and be successful.”

Another student said the new shoes will help build confidence heading into the first day of school.

“To be honest, I think I’ll be completely eager to come back to school because obviously I get to show off my new shoes,” the student said. “The confidence boost will just go through the roof.”

As students across Palm Beach County prepare to return to class, organizers said efforts like this help ensure children feel supported both inside and outside the classroom. Community groups say access to school supplies, clothing and mentorship can play an important role in helping students feel prepared for the new school year.

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