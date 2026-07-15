Palm Beach County Food Bank serves thousands of free summer meals to local children

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Food Bank in Lake Worth Beach is helping provide thousands of free meals to children this summer through Florida’s Summer BreakSpot program, according to Food Bank leaders.

The nonprofit organization said it supports more than 35 Summer BreakSpot sites across Palm Beach County, serving approximately 2,500 hot meals each day to nearly 1,250 children while school is out for the summer.

During a live Shining A Light broadcast on WPTV, Palm Beach County Food Bank CEO Jamie Kendall and Culinary Director Chef Doug Barg gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look inside the Michelle Hagerty Community Kitchen, where meals are prepared and loaded onto trucks for early morning deliveries across the county.

“Hunger doesn’t take a summer break,” the organization said while highlighting the need for continued support during the summer months.

According to the Palm Beach County Food Bank, the organization prepared more than 36,000 hot meals in June alone.

How the Summer BreakSpot program works

The Summer BreakSpot program provides free meals to children and teens 18 and younger during the summer when school cafeterias are closed.

Food Bank leaders said the meals are distributed through partner locations across Palm Beach County to help families facing food insecurity during the summer.

Jamie Kendall said the Food Bank’s partnership with Summer BreakSpot helps ensure children continue receiving nutritious meals while school is out.

Inside the Michelle Hagerty Community Kitchen

During the broadcast, viewers got a close look at the large-scale kitchen operation responsible for preparing meals daily.

Chef Doug Barg walked viewers through the food production process, showing how culinary teams prepare, package and organize meals before they are loaded onto delivery trucks.

The loading dock operation featured drivers and volunteers preparing for morning deliveries to Summer BreakSpot sites throughout Palm Beach County.

The Palm Beach County Food Bank said volunteers and community support are critical to maintaining the program during the busy summer season.

Why community support matters

Food Bank leaders said the organization continues seeking volunteers, donations and community partnerships to support its mission of reducing childhood hunger in Palm Beach County.

Families looking for Summer BreakSpot meal locations can find participating sites throughout the county during the summer months.

The Palm Beach County Food Bank is located at 701 Boutwell Road, Suite A-1, in Lake Worth Beach.

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