Old School Square hosts first art exhibit under new management

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is the new manager of the city of Delray Beach-owned property Old School Square.

The DDA officially opened its new immersive exhibition at the Cornell Art Museum, "The World of Water." The exhibition is free and open to the public through Sunday, June 25.

The showcase features 20 South Florida artists from Stuart to Miami.

All different types of mediums are on display from a giant manatee sculpture hanging from the ceiling made from debris found on our beaches, to paintings that rotate on the wall, to a glass octopus and jellyfish pieces and more.

The organizers said "It explores an artistic interpretation of mankind’s connection to water, touching on the environment, conservation and sustainability."

The exhibition was curated by the DDA’s Cultural Arts Director, Marusca Gatto, in collaboration with Debby Coles-Dobay of Art Moves PB.