Obon Weekend returns to Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens this month

Next weekend... its Obon Weekend at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens. There you can see Japanese drummers bringing thunderous heartbeat of Japan to life. This morning, WPTV’s T.A. Walker, who always walks to the beat of his own drum, is taking lessons on how to play and what else you can expect at the event next weekend
Posted at 8:59 AM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 08:59:18-04

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is located on a 16-acre garden nestled in a nook in Delray Beach.

When you enter, you are transported to Japan and its sprawling historic gardens, including ornamental Bonsai tree displays and zen rock gardens.

On Aug. 12 and 13, the venue is hosting its Obon Weekend.

During the event, you can see Japanese Taiko drummers bringing their thunderous heartbeat of Japan to life, and also design and launch lanterns filled with messages to loved ones long-lost on Lake Morikami.

