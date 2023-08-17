Watch Now
LifestyleShining A Light

Actions

Night for the Natural Areas returns to Palm Beach County Saturday

Twisted Trunk Brewing Company is raising money to connect the community to the natural areas
Connecting us to the natural beauty that surrounds us. Maybe you live in a suburban or urban area in Palm Beach County. But just a few short miles away from you can feel like you’re in an entirely different world. This morning, T.A. Walker is Shining A light on a fundraising event that’s happening this weekend that helps make sure the community learns about or natural resources.
Night for the Natural Areas Palm Beach Gardens August 2023
Posted at 11:45 AM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 11:46:43-04

JUPITER FARMS, Fla. —  The annual Twisted Trunk Brewing Company's Night for the Natural Areas is back this Saturday.

 The brewery wants to raise money to make sure the community in Palm Beach County is connected to the nearly 32,000 acres of natural areas.

Connecting residents to 32,000 acres of natural areas in Palm Beach County

The fundraising will help introduced people to the wild spaces through exploration during events like the Trailbazers program (helping at risk youth), the county's free Adventure Awaits series and the Natural Areas Festival.

The brewery is in Palm Beach Gardens and tickets include a raffle ticket, a beer and more.

There will be scenic art up for raffle and Little Moir's Hibiscus StrEATery will have tasty food up for sale.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7