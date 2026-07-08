New playground opens at Adopt-A-Family in Lake Worth Beach for children in nonprofit programs

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Children at Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches are enjoying a brand-new playground in Lake Worth Beach thanks to donations supporting families served by the nonprofit organization.

The new playground at the organization’s campus on Second Avenue North creates a safer and more modern outdoor play space for children participating in Adopt-A-Family programs and summer camp activities.

Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches provides housing assistance, supportive services and programs for families experiencing homelessness and housing instability throughout Palm Beach County.

The nonprofit said the new playground gives children participating in its programs a place to play, socialize and enjoy outdoor activities in a secure environment.

Community leaders say projects like this continue to play an important role as nonprofits work to meet growing needs across South Florida families.

Safe outdoor spaces can help children stay active, build friendships and develop confidence while giving families a secure place to gather and connect. Supporters said community partnerships and donations remain critical to expanding services and opportunities for local children.

For more information about Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches, visit aafpbc.org.

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