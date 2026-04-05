New book reveals hidden Palm Beach County history, from a presidential yacht to Burt Reynolds' debut

JUPITER, Fla. — Palm Beach County is full of surprises — and author Amy Woods has made it her mission to reveal them all in her new book, Secret Palm Beach: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure. Two of the most fascinating entries in her treasure hunt through local history are stories you might not expect: a presidential yacht with Kennedy-era glamour, and a disco-ball ballroom where Burt Reynolds first took the stage.

Presidential Yacht ‘Honey Fitz’

Once a 93-foot floating palace for five U.S. Presidents — including Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, and Truman — the Honey Fitz has been meticulously restored to its JFK-era glory.

When the Kennedys received the yacht from President Eisenhower, Jackie Kennedy personally sketched designs for its interiors, right down to the blue-and-white piping on the sofa cushions. Those drawings helped guide a $20 million restoration, using photos from the National Archives and the Kennedy Library.

Today, history buffs (and party lovers) can charter the yacht, complete with modern touchscreen navigation replacing bulky vintage electronics — while imagining chowder being served on deck during the days when the President cruised in style.

Burt Reynolds’ First Stage in Lake Park

Climb the staircase inside Lake Park Town Hall, and you’ll find the “Mirror Ballroom” — bamboo floors, Cypress ceilings, and yes… a disco ball.

It was here that Burt Reynolds made his first appearance in a play, Outward Bound, encouraged to audition by his college professor, Watson B. Duncan. That moment launched a career that made Reynolds a Hollywood icon — proof that big dreams can grow right here in Palm Beach County.

Amy calls this story “wonderful” — a fitting tribute to Reynolds as a local gem worth celebrating.

A Guide to the Hidden Gems of the Palm Beaches

From presidential yachts to wild rivers, from antique fire trucks to celebrity firsts, Secret Palm Beach is a whirlwind tour of the region’s quirks, mysteries, and hidden treasures.

Author Amy Woods, who grew up in the area, hopes her book inspires residents and visitors to explore beyond the beaches and mansions — because the heart of Palm Beach’s charm lives in places you might never think to look.

Secret Palm Beach: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure is available now.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.