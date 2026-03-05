Nashville Songwriters Night brings big hits and heart to Loxahatchee Groves

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Grammy‑nominated songwriters will trade Music City for horse country this Sunday at Vinceremos Therapeutic Horsemanship Center during the Nashville Songwriters Night fundraiser.

The event blends chart‑topping country music, barbecue, an open bar — and a mission that changes lives. Proceeds will support Vinceremos’ equine‑assisted programs for individuals with physical, cognitive and emotional disabilities across South Florida.

Guests can enjoy a sit‑down three‑course dinner from NEVS Barbecue, raffle prizes, a silent auction, and a two‑hour performance by Nashville hit‑makers Dean Alexander, Marv Green, and Terry McBride — songwriters behind some of country music’s biggest hits. Limited VIP tickets include early entry, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and a chance to meet the therapy horses up close.

Founded in 1982, Vinceremos serves hundreds each year through adaptive riding, hippotherapy, mental health programs, and services for veterans. Event organizers say Nashville Songwriters Night is a perfect mix of Southern hospitality, music magic, and meaningful philanthropy.

When: Sunday, March 8

Where: Vinceremos Therapeutic Horsemanship Center — 13300 Sixth Court North, Loxahatchee Groves

Tickets & Info: vinceremos.org or Eventbrite

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.