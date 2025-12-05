WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beaches are glowing with holiday magic as Mounts Botanical Garden unveils its biggest, brightest festival yet — ILUMINA: A Tropical Garden Lantern Festival.

Now through Jan. 11, 2026, visitors can stroll through dazzling illuminated pathways featuring more than 500 handcrafted silk lanterns inspired by the colors and wildlife of the tropics. From towering chameleons and radiant flamingos to luminous orchids and a breathtaking 195-foot dragon rising over the garden’s lake, ILUMINA transforms this lush oasis into a paradise of light and imagination.

The experience is family-friendly, walkable, and mesmerizing by night — but event organizers say the lanterns are also unexpectedly beautiful by day, revealing an artistry in their colorful designs that matches their nighttime glow.

Hours & Admission:

Open Wednesday to Sunday, 5:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m. (Closed Christmas Day)

Mounts Members: $16 adults / $2 ages 2–17

Non-Members: $26 adults / $10 ages 2–17

Discounts available for groups of 12+ and private event bookings

Location:

Mounts Botanical Garden, 531 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33415

Parking is complimentary, and cell service is strong for sharing all your favorite shots from the night.

