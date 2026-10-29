Model Your Mission puts Palm Beach County nonprofits on the runway in West Palm Beach

Fashion will share the runway with philanthropy when representatives from about 38+ Palm Beach County nonprofits take part in Model Your Mission on Nov. 5 at the West Palm Beach Marriott.

The event, organized by Extraordinary Charities, is designed as an interactive fashion show that gives local nonprofits a chance to showcase their work while their representatives walk the runway.

“Model Your Mission is a really cool interactive fashion show experience where we put representatives of about 38 small nonprofits paired with fashion partners like the Spark Boutique, and they get to strut their stuff while an MC talks about their incredible work,” Christine with Extraordinary Charities said.

Model Your Mission runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the West Palm Beach Marriott, 2635 Old Okeechobee Road.

A runway filled with Palm Beach County missions

The organizations represented at Model Your Mission serve the community in very different ways, from education and literacy to environmental work, music and the arts.

Extraordinary Charities describes itself as an accelerator for small nonprofits in Palm Beach County, providing opportunities for education and collaboration.

The fashion show offers those organizations a different way to introduce their missions to the community.

Among the participating organizations is the Women’s Red Apple Foundation, which provides scholarships to women in Palm Beach County, including graduating high school seniors and adult women seeking to re-enter the workforce.

Grace Notes Music Foundation provides free music education to underserved students in Palm Beach County.

Roots and Wings provides a free after-school literacy program.

Friends of Palm Beach combines ocean cleanup efforts with work helping people experiencing homelessness.

Digital Vibez empowers young people through dance, fitness, technology, and the arts.

Together, the groups illustrate the variety of work being done by smaller nonprofits across Palm Beach County.

Putting a face to the mission

Instead of putting professional models at the center of the event, Model Your Mission features people connected with participating organizations, including nonprofit leaders, clients, volunteers and board members.

That allows the audience to see the people behind the causes while learning about their work.

For Friends of Palm Beach, that work extends beyond cleaning the coastline. A representative highlighted the organization's work with young people who have aged out of foster care.

“My proudest moment is that two of my aged-out foster kids showed up every day on time for the last week,” the representative said.

It is one example of the personal stories that sit behind the organizations taking the runway.

The event comes as dozens of smaller Palm Beach County nonprofits look to introduce more people to their work and the communities they serve. By combining their missions with an attention-grabbing fashion show, Model Your Mission gives those organizations a shared stage to tell their stories.

Additional information about Model Your Mission and Extraordinary Charities is available through ecpbc.org.

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