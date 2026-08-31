Miss America contestants share laughs, luggage secrets and pageant prep in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Miss America contestants are spending the week in West Palm Beach preparing for competition. But between rehearsals and interviews, delegates are also getting a taste of Palm Beach County attractions — and sharing some memorable answers along the way.

Contestants from across the country are participating in excursions throughout South Florida ahead of the Miss America crowning Sunday at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

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Inside Miss America week in West Palm Beach

Miss Georgia Sophia Wootten said she was especially excited about visiting Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

"I'm so excited to see the turtles," Wootten said. "I was hearing all about it, and how it is the biggest turtle area in our country, I believe, so I'm so excited."

Miss Indiana Ellise Edwards also looked forward to the Loggerhead visit and joked about the attraction's gift shop after learning T.A. Walker buys Christmas presents there for his mother.

"Don't tell mom," Walker joked during the interview.

The delegates are also scheduled to visit the Palm Beach Zoo during pageant week.

Miss Louisiana Shelby Bordelon said she was eager to see the zoo's newest animals.

"I heard there's a new baby koala, and I also heard that there's a capybara exhibit, and I've never seen one in real time, so I'm extremely excited," Bordelon said.

Miss Kentucky Reagan Earlywine echoed the excitement over the capybaras.

👑 “What’s the weirdest thing in your suitcase?” 👑 One Miss America delegate had the best answer: “Ten pounds of hair.” 😂 This morning on Shining A Light, we put some of the contestants through a few fun “practice pageant questions” inspired by Miss Congeniality — and they absolutely delivered. From dream zoo animals to airport fashion debates, these delegates brought plenty of personality to West Palm Beach. And yes… the hair deserves its own checked bag at this point 💁‍♀️✨ #MissAmerica #MissCongeniality #WestPalmBeach #ShiningALight #PalmBeachCounty #PageantWeek #SouthFlorida #WPTV #MissAmerica2026 #HairGoals

"Rumor has it there are capybaras there, and I've never seen one in the flesh before, and they're my dream pets," Earlywine said. "If I could cuddle it, I would."

Contestants also shared lighter moments while answering practice pageant questions during interviews with WPTV.

Miss North Carolina Madison Oh joked that her "perfect date" would be Feb. 14 because "it's Valentine's Day and it's a day full of love."

Oh also admitted she packed "122 pairs of false eyelashes" in her suitcase for the competition week.

Miss Delaware Lauryn Mallard revealed she prefers dressing up while traveling, saying she would "cut" the idea of wearing pajamas to the airport.

"I love to dress up," Mallard said.

Contestants competing in West Palm Beach are judged in several categories, including private interviews, talent or HER Story presentations, health and fitness, evening gown and on-stage questions.

HOW MISS AMERICA CONTESTANTS ARE SCORED

Contestants competing for the Miss America title in West Palm Beach are evaluated in five categories throughout the weeklong competition

Private Interview — 30%: Contestants participate in a 10-minute press-conference-style interview with the judging panel. The category carries the most weight in the competition

— 30%: Contestants participate in a 10-minute press-conference-style interview with the judging panel. The category carries the most weight in the competition Talent or HER Story — 20%: Delegates either perform a live talent or deliver a customized 90-second speech focused on personal experiences or advocacy

— 20%: Delegates either perform a live talent or deliver a customized 90-second speech focused on personal experiences or advocacy Health and Fitness — 20%: Contestants demonstrate physical fitness and confidence on stage while wearing athletic apparel

— 20%: Contestants demonstrate physical fitness and confidence on stage while wearing athletic apparel Evening Gown — 20%: Judges evaluate poise, confidence and stage presence during the evening gown portion of the competition

— 20%: Judges evaluate poise, confidence and stage presence during the evening gown portion of the competition On-Stage Question — 10%: Contestants answer a spontaneous question from judges live on stage

Beyond the scored categories, every contestant also promotes a Social Impact Initiative focused on community service or advocacy work.

The Miss America Organization also emphasizes scholarships, awarding financial assistance for college and graduate education to participants nationwide.

Beyond the competition, delegates are also promoting community service and advocacy through their Social Impact Initiatives while competing for scholarship opportunities through the Miss America Organization.

Miss America's Teen finals are scheduled for Sept. 5 at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. The Miss America crowning will take place Sept. 6 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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