Martin County names 2025-2026 Teacher of the Year at high-energy celebration

STUART, Fla. — The Education Foundation of Martin County honored the county’s top educators last Friday during a lively Teacher of the Year celebration at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center.

Chanda Leon of Martin County High School took home the top honor, being named the 2025-2026 Martin County Teacher of the Year. She will represent the district in the state competition for Florida Teacher of the Year.

Before winning the overall award, Leon was crowned High School Teacher of the Year, while Cassie Mailhot of Stuart Middle School won the Middle School Teacher of the Year title, and Alexis Gray of Palm City Elementary earned Elementary School Teacher of the Year honors.

A total of 24 teachers from throughout Martin County were nominated in this year’s program, which also featured a spirited competition for the coveted Spirit Award, sponsored by Publix Super Markets Charities. Felix A. Williams Elementary School took home that prize thanks to their standout theme, costumes, and enthusiasm.

More than 700 people attended the celebration, which showcased the dedication, passion, and community spirit that make Martin County schools special.

Parts of this story were prepared with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools and then reviewed, edited, and approved by WPTV journalist T.A. Walker.

